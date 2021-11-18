$0.78 EPS Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.79. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.34.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.73. 3,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,168. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

