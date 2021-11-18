$0.65 EPS Expected for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) This Quarter

Analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. MGM Growth Properties posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Growth Properties.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,625,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,538,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,724,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,124,000 after purchasing an additional 429,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,995,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,559,000 after purchasing an additional 533,977 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,700,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,751,000 after purchasing an additional 145,877 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,016,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,134,000 after purchasing an additional 88,891 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $43.19. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 154.08%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.