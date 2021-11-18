$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on PMT. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,214,000 after buying an additional 149,065 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,717,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,880,000 after buying an additional 119,429 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,864,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,534,000 after buying an additional 86,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,053. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.67 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

