$0.50 EPS Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.53. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after purchasing an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,290,000 after acquiring an additional 273,418 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after acquiring an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after acquiring an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

