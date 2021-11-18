$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Duke Realty reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Duke Realty stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.20. The company had a trading volume of 19,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,643. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

