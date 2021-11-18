-$0.22 EPS Expected for AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) will report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.30). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AVDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.50.

Shares of AVDX stock traded up 1.71 on Wednesday, hitting 25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,644. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 20.39 and a 52-week high of 26.75.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.