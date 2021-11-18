-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Markforged’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Markforged will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Markforged.

Get Markforged alerts:

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million.

MKFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markforged from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Markforged news, CEO Shai Terem sold 15,791 shares of Markforged stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $113,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,329 shares of company stock valued at $139,070.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKFG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Markforged in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,370,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,948,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at $828,000. 35.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKFG stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. 426,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33. Markforged has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Markforged (MKFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Markforged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markforged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.