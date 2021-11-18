-$0.06 EPS Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 170,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,154. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

