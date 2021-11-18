-$0.06 EPS Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SeaChange International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.84. 170,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,097,154. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $41.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 30.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.