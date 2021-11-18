$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVPT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other news, Chairman Xunkai Gong purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $238,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $30,140,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $277,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter valued at $388,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,021. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.89. AvePoint has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

