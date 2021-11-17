Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora stock opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. Zuora has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.29.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.