Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 97.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596,884 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,649,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

ZH stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.