Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zevia PBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.54. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). Analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

