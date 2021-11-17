Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zeta Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

ZETA opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Zeta Global has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

