Zero Price Reaches $0.17 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $13,860.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.28 or 0.00260633 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00102653 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00139559 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004689 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,722,281 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

