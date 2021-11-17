Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.59), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Zepp Health has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $497.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEPP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Zepp Health in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 9.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 21.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zepp Health by 91.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

