ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €55.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 175.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIM. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on ZEAL Network in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($28.71).

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

