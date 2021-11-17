ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 1.9% This Week

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 17th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $5,176.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00265989 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00102316 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.33 or 0.00140486 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004412 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000135 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

