Zacks Investment Research Upgrades XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 2.16. XPEL has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,194,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,373,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $2,366,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 441,000 shares of company stock worth $34,174,290 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

