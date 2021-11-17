Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens & Minor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, CFO Andrew G. Long sold 11,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $502,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,524 shares of company stock valued at $6,346,034 over the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,998,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,083,000 after acquiring an additional 306,481 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,522,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,759,000 after acquiring an additional 115,914 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

