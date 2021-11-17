Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Buy

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer. The company’s product candidate includes CMP-001, which is in clinical stage. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

CMPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 44,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,032. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $23.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.37.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $241,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

