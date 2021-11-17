Zacks Investment Research Lowers Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

Shares of TWI stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $510.27 million, a PE ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.54.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The business had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan International will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 327,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Titan International by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

