Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSHA. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 196,478 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

