Zacks Investment Research Lowers Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSHA. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,497,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,966,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after purchasing an additional 705,526 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 395,116 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 196,478 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.