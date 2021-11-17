Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Hold

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

NUWE has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:NUWE opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Nuwellis has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at about $943,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuwellis in the third quarter valued at about $464,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nuwellis by 223.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 122,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nuwellis in the second quarter worth about $730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.