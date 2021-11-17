Zacks Investment Research Lowers CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to Strong Sell

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSWI stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.23. 30,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,021. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $102.90 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $280,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 34.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 889,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,121,000 after purchasing an additional 228,559 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 551,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,292,000 after acquiring an additional 178,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in CSW Industrials by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 415,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,246,000 after acquiring an additional 175,112 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 885,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,929,000 after acquiring an additional 99,079 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CSW Industrials by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

