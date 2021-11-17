Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cantaloupe Inc. is a software and payments company which provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe Inc., formerly known as USA Technologies Inc., is based in MALVERN, Pa. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CTLP. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.31 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.68 million, a PE ratio of -206.20 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cantaloupe by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

