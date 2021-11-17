Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PSHG opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.29. Performance Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Shipping will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Performance Shipping by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping Company Profile

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

