Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Sell

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Truist cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rowe boosted their price target on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $340.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 193,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 85.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 56,288 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 20.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

