Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Hold

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

HOCPY stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.90. 16,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,066. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.13. HOYA has a 12 month low of $109.02 and a 12 month high of $179.94.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

