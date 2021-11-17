Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

NAPA opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 5.54. Duckhorn Portfolio has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 19.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

