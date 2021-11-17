Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) to Hold

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AbCellera Biologics Inc. is a technology company which searches, decodes and analyzes natural immune systems to find antibodies that its partners can develop into drugs to prevent and treat disease. AbCellera Biologics Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

ABCL traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,323. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth bought 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

