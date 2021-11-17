Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.13. Verso posted earnings of ($1.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Verso from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Verso by 41.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Verso by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Verso by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 108,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Verso in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

VRS stock opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $684.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.85. Verso has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.56%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

