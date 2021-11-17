Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Vaxart reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VXRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vaxart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT remained flat at $$6.84 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 37,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,912,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.21. Vaxart has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vaxart by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

