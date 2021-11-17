Zacks: Brokerages Expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.38 Million

Brokerages expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to announce sales of $175.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $764.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $770.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $958.70 million, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $965.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Traeger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COOK traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 3,233,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,245. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

