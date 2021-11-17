Zacks: Brokerages Expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for REV Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.33. REV Group reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.61%. REV Group’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of REVG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $22.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,384,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,074,000 after acquiring an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,174,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,486,000 after acquiring an additional 112,202 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of REV Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

