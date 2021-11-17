Zacks: Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($9.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.22) to ($8.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.50). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $9,274,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,410,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,727.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 128,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 121,260 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDS opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $514.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.96.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.