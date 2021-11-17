Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.88 Million

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report $296.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.77 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $271.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 718,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,816. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.60. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $104.74.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,962,301. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 307.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,387,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 37.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 475,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after buying an additional 128,613 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

