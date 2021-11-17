Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to announce sales of $5.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.92 billion and the lowest is $5.02 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $2.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,318 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

