Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce $28.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $39.00 million. Zogenix reported sales of $8.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $83.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.08 million to $94.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $177.26 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $223.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 381.69% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

ZGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Zogenix in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.46.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zogenix by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZGNX traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,576. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $783.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 4.79. Zogenix has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

