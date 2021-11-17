Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $91.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.