Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Selective Insurance Group posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $91.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

