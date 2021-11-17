Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.79. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $901,082.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,459 shares of company stock worth $1,499,971 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETGEAR by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

NTGR traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,815. The company has a market capitalization of $835.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.73. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02.

NETGEAR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

