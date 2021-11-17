Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.20. Cumulus Media reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CMLS. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ CMLS traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.80. 23,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.44 million, a PE ratio of -255.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

