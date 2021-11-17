Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report sales of $214.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.00 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $166.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $891.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $897.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $988.10 million, with estimates ranging from $967.20 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $11,324,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 484,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 183,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

