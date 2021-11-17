Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.04). BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDSI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.09.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 28,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,991. BioDelivery Sciences International has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 257,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $894,566.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 46,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 260,176 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

