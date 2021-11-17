Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.25 Million

Analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $35.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.96 million and the highest is $35.73 million. AXT reported sales of $27.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $134.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $135.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $155.24 million, with estimates ranging from $145.51 million to $160.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AXT.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

AXTI traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 179,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. AXT has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $373.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AXT by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after purchasing an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AXT by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,838,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 867,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AXT by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in AXT by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 164,871 shares during the last quarter. 58.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.