Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Million

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post $1.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the highest is $1.82 million. Agile Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.59 million, with estimates ranging from $20.61 million to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,000,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 161,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 835,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 451,948 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 752,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

