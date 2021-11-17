Zacks: Analysts Expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. 52,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,001,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

