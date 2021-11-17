Zacks: Analysts Expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is ($0.04). Take-Two Interactive Software reported earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.95.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98,042 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.09.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.