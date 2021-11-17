Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $497.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

