Zacks: Analysts Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.14. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,028 shares of company stock valued at $216,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after buying an additional 223,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 747,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 52,283.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 61,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 61,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 35.3% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFST opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $30.55 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $497.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.97.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.