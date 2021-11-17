Zacks: Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.27 Million

Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will announce $231.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $239.76 million and the lowest is $226.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $228.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $914.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $904.00 million to $925.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $955.21 million, with estimates ranging from $926.70 million to $984.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $661,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,038,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

