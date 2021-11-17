Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $415.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to announce $415.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.00 million to $428.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $417.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $423.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.34 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTFC. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.74. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 124.2% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 67,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 347,938 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 410,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 345,164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4,101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 228,782 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after acquiring an additional 214,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

